Bank of Nova Scotia Has $61.62 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 157,825 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.24% of Yum! Brands worth $61,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 331,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,686,000 after purchasing an additional 45,857 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YUM traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.56. 1,419,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,513. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $119.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.78.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $211,587.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,661.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $197,367.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,908 shares of company stock valued at $626,131 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.72.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

