Bank of Nova Scotia Has $59.88 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,495 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,897 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $59,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 252,656 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $76,790,000 after acquiring an additional 22,591 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,386 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $622,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,384 shares of company stock worth $11,910,059 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $342.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,061. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.63. The firm has a market cap of $152.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $346.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.88.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

