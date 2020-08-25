Bank of Nova Scotia Has $51.76 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 468.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 827,776 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.09% of Micron Technology worth $51,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,878,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,013,764,000 after buying an additional 132,089 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,196,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711,318 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,610,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $782,756,000 after purchasing an additional 124,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,941,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,161,000 after purchasing an additional 588,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $671,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,033 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.91. 380,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,997,612. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.03.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

