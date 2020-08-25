Bank of Nova Scotia Has $48.09 Million Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,670 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.38% of Masimo worth $48,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in Masimo by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 10,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Masimo by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo stock traded down $4.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,174. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $139.36 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.37.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Masimo’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Masimo from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.14.

In other news, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $293,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total transaction of $132,292.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,590.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,335 shares of company stock valued at $749,625 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

