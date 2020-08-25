Bank of Nova Scotia Has $47.36 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 205,588 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $47,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,200,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464,551 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,732,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,882,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,484,311,000 after buying an additional 658,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,496,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,826,000 after buying an additional 216,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.01. The company had a trading volume of 55,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,841,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

