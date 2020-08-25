Bank of Nova Scotia Has $42.67 Million Position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,094,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 119,129 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $42,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 624,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 51,890 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,533,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,994,000 after purchasing an additional 20,945 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 94,940.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 41.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,021,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,834 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,740,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,281,000 after acquiring an additional 757,390 shares during the period. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Teck Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Teck Resources from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.53.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,924,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,180. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

