Bank of Nova Scotia Has $41.44 Million Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 1,962.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,059,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,813,981 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $41,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 485.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,286,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,570,000 after purchasing an additional 51,299 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 91,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 53,783 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point dropped their price target on MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.59.

MTG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.02. 3,253,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,366,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.83. MGIC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.92 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 42.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Michael E. Lehman bought 8,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $67,920.00. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

