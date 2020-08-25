Bank of Nova Scotia Has $37.75 Million Holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,674,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451,654 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.29% of Altice USA worth $37,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Altice USA by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 71,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 43,201 shares in the last quarter. Lucerne Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Altice USA by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 371,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Altice USA from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $10,016,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,887,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,197,301 shares of company stock worth $104,195,873 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,808,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,387,531. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 0.98. Altice USA Inc has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 1.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

