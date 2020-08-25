Bank of Nova Scotia Has $35.40 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 692,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,564 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $35,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 249.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 842.9% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.85. 75,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,775,601. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average is $52.90.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

