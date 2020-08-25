Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 4,242.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,120 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.33% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $38,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.48. 4,682,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,760. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $81.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.25 and its 200 day moving average is $72.33.

