Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 38,535 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in 3M were worth $41,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.37. 13,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.82. The company has a market cap of $93.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

