Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Position in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,218,960 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 38,385 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.30% of Imperial Oil worth $35,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMO. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 127,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,118,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $420,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,433 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 20.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IMO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “sell” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 373,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,825. Imperial Oil Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $27.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

