Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,415 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 33,699 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $30,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, June 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.40.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.31. The company had a trading volume of 31,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,350. The company has a market capitalization of $157.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.20.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

