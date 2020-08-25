Bank of Nova Scotia Buys New Position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,442,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,413,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.35% of Dropbox at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter worth $438,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter worth $89,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter worth $1,936,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Dropbox by 12.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 252,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Dropbox stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.21. 4,529,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.71, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45. Dropbox Inc has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $24.14.
In other news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $46,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,300 shares of company stock worth $1,066,710 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.
Dropbox Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.
