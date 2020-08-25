Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 7,133 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $34,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in S&P Global by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total transaction of $910,120.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $360.00. 588,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $351.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.44.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.62.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

