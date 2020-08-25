Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 252,024 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 136.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,867 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,024 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $48,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.07.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $129.97. 72,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,470,726. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

