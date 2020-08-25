Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 235,011 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,011 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $28,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Godaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Godaddy from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

In related news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 72,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $5,801,354.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $265,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,408,462.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,310 shares of company stock valued at $12,368,889. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $82.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,074. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.86. Godaddy Inc has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $85.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.19.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a positive return on equity of 50.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

