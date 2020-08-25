Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 202,411 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 203.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 301,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,411 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $38,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. South State CORP. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the second quarter. South State CORP. now owns 10,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.46. The stock had a trading volume of 14,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,518. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $141.81. The firm has a market cap of $128.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.06 and a 200 day moving average of $120.50.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,451,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $7,043,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,096 shares in the company, valued at $9,962,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

