Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 391.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 512,321 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $31,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,856,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,104,306,000 after buying an additional 3,485,288 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,300,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,943 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,103,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,391 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,595,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,255 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,776. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.15. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.77.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $105,640.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,568.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,795 shares of company stock worth $586,230 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

