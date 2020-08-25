Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 992,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,747 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.11% of Metlife worth $36,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Metlife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

MET stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.62. 8,830,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,591,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In other news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

