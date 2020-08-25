Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 878,080 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 1,464.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938,034 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878,080 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.12% of Twitter worth $27,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWTR. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $631,000. EULAV Asset Management purchased a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $9,831,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $1,862,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $974,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 193,344 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $428,457.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $287,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,898. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.95.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.68. 129,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,570,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.88. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average is $32.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

