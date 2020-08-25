Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 726,343 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,508,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 726,343 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $56,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 25.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 198.8% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 43,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 28,886 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 32.8% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 371,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after buying an additional 91,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 116.2% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 152,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after buying an additional 82,099 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.54. 42,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,078,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

