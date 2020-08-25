Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 660,840 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 1,526.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 660,840 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.17% of IHS Markit worth $53,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 446.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 269,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,188,000 after purchasing an additional 130,089 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 56,267 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 654,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.91. 1,458,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.38. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $84.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INFO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Robert P. Kelly bought 5,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.29 per share, with a total value of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 107,641 shares in the company, valued at $7,781,367.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

