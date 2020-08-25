Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Plans $1.06 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 26th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%.

TSE:BMO opened at C$76.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$74.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$76.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$55.76 and a 1-year high of C$104.75.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.33 by C($0.29). The business had revenue of C$5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.89 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.9818652 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Cope bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$76.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,071,876.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$81.46.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

