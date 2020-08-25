Bank of America Upgrades Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) to Buy

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31.
About Assicurazioni Generali
