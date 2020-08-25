Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank of Canada raised shares of Ballard Power Systems to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.66.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $16.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.56. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -86.79 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 23.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

