Ballard Power Systems Inc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 19th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the technology company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.22 million.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.66.

Shares of BLDP opened at $16.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $21.61. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -86.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 191,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 112,883 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.