BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAESY. ValuEngine cut shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAESY. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 886,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,658,000 after acquiring an additional 27,773 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 64.1% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 121,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 47,389 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in the second quarter worth about $469,000. 0.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAE SYS PLC/S stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,637. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.703 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. BAE SYS PLC/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.12%.

BAE SYS PLC/S Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

