Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on September 11th

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Badger Meter has increased its dividend payment by 48.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Badger Meter has a payout ratio of 48.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Badger Meter to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.
Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.80. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.87.
In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $95,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMI. Argus started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.
About Badger Meter
Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.
