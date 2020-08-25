Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on September 11th

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Badger Meter has increased its dividend payment by 48.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Badger Meter has a payout ratio of 48.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Badger Meter to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.80. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.87.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $91.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.66 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $95,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMI. Argus started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

