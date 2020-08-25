B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hoegh LNG Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 20th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hoegh LNG Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 20.11%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HMLP. Danske downgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Hoegh LNG Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of NYSE HMLP opened at $10.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. The firm has a market cap of $344.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.94. Hoegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $17.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.68%. Hoegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 7.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

