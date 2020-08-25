Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Audioeye in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Audioeye in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Audioeye stock opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. Audioeye has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $194.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.99.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Audioeye had a negative net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 639.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Audioeye will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Audioeye news, Director Alexandre Zyngier purchased 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $150,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,680 shares in the company, valued at $532,386.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 53.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Audioeye by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Audioeye in the first quarter worth $116,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Audioeye in the second quarter worth $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Audioeye during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Audioeye during the second quarter valued at about $917,000. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Audioeye

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

