AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in AstraZeneca by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.20 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca plc has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

