Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Astec Industries has increased its dividend by 10.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.95. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $63.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.62. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.98 million. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ASTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

