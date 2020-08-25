Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Short Interest Update

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

ARMP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,975. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $6.92.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 20,583.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 633,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 630,879 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARMP shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.