Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Short Interest Update

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
ARMP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,975. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $6.92.
Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARMP shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.
Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.
Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.