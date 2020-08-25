Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Short Interest Update

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 374,900 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 428,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.69 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $40.85. Argan has a fifty-two week low of $29.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Argan had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $60.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.91) EPS. Argan’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Argan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Argan by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Argan by 356.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 60,310 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Argan by 29.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Argan by 71.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Argan by 297.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

