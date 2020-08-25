ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 359.0 days.

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.07. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $9.21.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on YLWDF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Sunday, August 9th.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.