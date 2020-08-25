Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,123,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $892,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,680 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Aptiv by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,981,000 after purchasing an additional 648,087 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,295,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 433.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $231,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,008,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42,052 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $85.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.23. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $99.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.36.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

