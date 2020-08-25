Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Short Interest Up 8.6% in July

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 516,100 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 475,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 197,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

In related news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $616,563.20. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 504.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $70.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average is $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $725.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

