Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.06% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,290,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,968,000 after purchasing an additional 129,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 80,286 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 130.6% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 828,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,869,000 after purchasing an additional 469,170 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,726,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $616,563.20. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIT. TheStreet upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

AIT opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $70.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 100.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.18.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $725.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.