Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $520.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $431.00 to $520.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Apple from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $409.26 to $451.69 and gave the stock an above average rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $380.44.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $503.43 on Monday. Apple has a 1 year low of $203.32 and a 1 year high of $515.14. The firm has a market cap of $2,152.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $416.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Shares of Apple are set to split on Monday, August 31st. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 30th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, August 28th.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.55. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Marin increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

