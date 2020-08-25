Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Getting Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have trended somewhat negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a media sentiment score of -1.06 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Apple’s ranking:

Apple stock traded down $6.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $496.88. The stock had a trading volume of 724,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,345,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $203.32 and a fifty-two week high of $515.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,127.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, August 31st. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 30th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, August 28th.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.55. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.77.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

