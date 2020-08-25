Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Position Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 38.9% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,890 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 29.1% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 4.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

BUD stock opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $98.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.92. The firm has a market cap of $112.15 billion, a PE ratio of 92.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

