ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) and Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU) Financial Contrast

Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU) and ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Leisure Acquisition has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Leisure Acquisition and ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leisure Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Leisure Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.88%. Given Leisure Acquisition’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Leisure Acquisition is more favorable than ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares Leisure Acquisition and ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leisure Acquisition N/A 27.35% 0.48% ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH N/A 8.38% 0.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Leisure Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Leisure Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Leisure Acquisition and ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leisure Acquisition N/A N/A $2.59 million N/A N/A ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH N/A N/A $1.76 million N/A N/A

Summary

Leisure Acquisition beats ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leisure Acquisition Company Profile

Nebula Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire companies or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Nebula Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

