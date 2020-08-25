Andersons Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

Andersons has raised its dividend payment by 9.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Andersons alerts:

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. Andersons has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $563.64 million, a PE ratio of 427.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.83. Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Andersons will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Andersons from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Andersons from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Andersons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.