Anaplan (PLAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 26th. Analysts expect Anaplan to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.59 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect Anaplan to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Anaplan alerts:

PLAN opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.04 and a beta of 1.92. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $63.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.34.

In other news, insider Gagan Dhingra sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $86,080.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 52,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $2,421,582.80. Insiders sold a total of 318,832 shares of company stock worth $14,759,699 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.42.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.