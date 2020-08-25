Analysts Set Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Target Price at $10.50

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

ZIXI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZIX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

In other news, Director Richard Spurr sold 10,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $66,837.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 36.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIXI. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of ZIX by 25.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,407,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after buying an additional 490,103 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIX during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,525,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ZIX by 67.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,075,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 833,524 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ZIX by 1.5% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ZIX by 62.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 927,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 355,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIXI opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $358.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. ZIX has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. The company had revenue of $53.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

