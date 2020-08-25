Analysts Set Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Price Target at $72.25

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WAB shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

WAB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.03. 23,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,261. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $81.75.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 11.51%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $313,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at $616,114.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,747.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,713,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,130,000 after buying an additional 178,096 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,035,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 322,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,539,000 after acquiring an additional 26,614 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

