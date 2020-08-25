Analysts Set Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) Price Target at C$0.18

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.18.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.10 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James set a C$0.10 target price on Trevali Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.10 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.05 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of TSE:TV traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,927. The firm has a market cap of $88.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.80. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$59.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trevali Mining will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

