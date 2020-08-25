Analysts Set TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Target Price at C$27.00

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

TSE:T opened at C$24.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.52. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$18.55 and a 12 month high of C$27.74.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.61 billion. Equities analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.361664 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

