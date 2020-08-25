Analysts Set Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Target Price at $6.50

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley raised shares of Telenav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Telenav in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Telenav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.
In other Telenav news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $1,629,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Telenav stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 273,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,953. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Telenav has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $230.29 million, a P/E ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 0.24.
Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Telenav had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $35.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telenav will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Telenav
Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.
