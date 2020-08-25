Analysts Set Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Target Price at $6.50

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley raised shares of Telenav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Telenav in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Telenav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

In other Telenav news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $1,629,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telenav by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 966,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 376,694 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Telenav in the first quarter valued at $1,194,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Telenav by 426.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 325,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 263,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Telenav by 21.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 170,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Telenav in the first quarter valued at $718,000. Institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telenav stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 273,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,953. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Telenav has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $230.29 million, a P/E ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 0.24.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Telenav had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $35.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telenav will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

